GasBuddy.com has released its 2020 fuel price outlook report and is predicting both ups and downs for drivers in 2020.
The gasoline price website stated that “the national average gas price in 2020 will be lower than 2019, but a robust economy could mean that some households increase consumption, driving their fuel bill higher.”
“It will be another year where gasoline prices will be relatively affordable, but don’t close your eyes; the price variation between stations and states will approach record levels,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, said.
“In addition, motorists should feel some comfort that for a sixth straight year, gasoline prices will start with a ‘2’ in most areas amidst a robust economy, with thanks to U.S. oil producers for matching our increasing appetite for affordable energy, which also helps to act as insulation against unpredictable events including production cuts from other nations to keep oil prices from spiraling out of control.”
GasBuddy.com reports the national average is forecast to increase as much as 75 cents per gallon from a low in early February to a possible peak in May.
Seasonal changes, especially in the summer, may result in some stations raising their prices higher than others, allowing drivers to shop for better gas prices.
Gasbuddy.com is also predicting an increase in larger metro areas, with places like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., seeing average prices above $3 per gallon, while Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle could reach $4 per gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.