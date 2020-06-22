After serving health care needs of the local area for 38 years, Dr. Michael Barkett has retired.
“June marks my 50th year of medical practice, and although I’m ending it now,
I’m grateful for having spent 38 years in this wonderful community,” Barkett said. “I’ll miss the physicians, nurses, mid-level heath care people like the physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners and perhaps most of all, my interaction with the patients. It’s been a wonderful ride.”
The Barketts were introduced to Salida in 1980. At that time he had been a general surgeon in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for 10 years and wanted to locate somewhere else.
“My wife, Terry, and I and our three kids, who were in elementary and middle school at the time, got a small motor home and started driving,” he said. “The motor home broke down on Highway 50 in Salida.
We had reservations for a raft trip with River Runners, and Terry got on the moped and drove down the highway to see if we could get help.”
Nothing was open where they could get help, but Terry went to River Runners to let them know what happened.
River Runners saw to it that the family got their raft trip and secured help to service their vehicle.
“That impressed us,” Barkett said. “We loved this place so much that we made a down payment on property here.”
He was a general surgeon at the time, but in conversing with Drs. William Mehos and the late Dr. Leo Leonardi, he learned there was a need for endoscopy services.
“I was assured of getting excellent equipment for endoscopy if I worked at the hospital, so I went back to Oklahoma, got trained in endoscopy, and we moved into a 70-foot trailer on our property in Salida on Memorial Day weekend in 1982,” he said. “We were received with open arms by the medical people and the community.”
At that time there were 11 doctors on the Salida Hospital medical staff. Today there are 107, including a number of specialists, at what became Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in 1989.
He continued doing general surgery along with endoscopy for about 20 years before focusing on endoscopy.
Terry got involved with community affairs, heading the 9Health Fair, becoming president of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was the only woman ever elected as a Chaffee County commissioner.
(Pat Schlatter had been a commissioner but was appointed.)
Terry was also named Woman of the Year in 1988.
Through Terry’s connections with state officials, Barkett became involved with officials at the Colorado Department of Health, which led to an appointment by Govs.
Roy Romer and Bill Owens as president the Colorado State Board of Health, which regulates every clinic and hospital in the state.
“That gave me insight into how we were doing as a small rural hospital,” he said. At that time local emergency medical services were at a rudimentary level. Working with Dr. Donald Cline and Roger Mollencamp, director of Chaffee County EMS, Barkett helped establish the Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services Council.
After 9/11 the council focused on debriefing EMS personnel, and he and Dr. Adrienne Marks established a critical incident stress debriefing team to help debrief first responders after traumatic events.
As the hospital continued to grow, medical staff increased, and he thought there was a need for a more central place for physicians’ offices. That led to Barkett and eight other physicians building the medical clinic on U.S. 50, which served as a locus for visiting specialists.
“The success of our hospital has been largely due to the efforts of the hospital boards we’ve had,” Barkett said. “The two administrators with the greatest vision were Nate Olson, who helped build the new hospital, and Bob Morasko, the current administrator.
The hospital’s motto was “You don’t have to travel for your health,” and that has become a reality.
“Our imaging, for example, is incredible for a small hospital. We have MRI and CT scans and even MRI angiography (allowing noninvasive visualization of blood vessels), and we have the dialysis unit, which is largely due to the efforts of Bob Morasko and Dr. David Kanar. Our hospital has become a beacon of health for rural Colorado.”
Medicine has not been Barkett’s only interest. In 1995 he and Terry established Mountain Spirit Winery, which has won more than 53 national and international awards.
“When we started there were 13 wineries in the state,” Barkett said. “Today there are well over 100.
Their children were all educated locally and moved on to careers of their own. Melissa (Barkett) Long is an attorney in the Denver area. Darren has a doctorate in leadership and wants to return to Colorado to work in school administration.
Summer (Barkett) Ritchie is a Phi Beta Kappa with a master’s degree in Chinese herbal medicine and owns Complementary Medical Clinic in Salida.
“Each has given us two wonderful grandchildren,” Barkett said. “We’re looking forward now to spending more time with them.”
Other plans are to continue working at the winery, traveling and returning to playing the piano. “I’ve had 13 years of piano lessons and I’d like to go back to that,” Barkett said.
Barkett said that “medical records are the property of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center now, and copies of those records can be accessed through the records department at the hospital.”
