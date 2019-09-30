Chaffee County commissioners will hear a request for financial support for an expansion of the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center from Guidestone at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
Guidestone is asking for $10,000 to expand its agritourism program with a classroom and demonstration kitchen addition to the existing visitor center.
In a letter to the commissioners, Andrea Coen, Guidestone executive director, said, “The addition would provide much-needed indoor space for more in-depth food, homesteading skills and agriculture-related programming for both youth and adults.”
Guidestone estimates total construction costs would be about $220,000, and said they have found an individual local foundation to commit to $50,000 and are applying to the Gates Family Foundation and Department of Local Affairs for additional funding.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A report from the county sheriff.
• Contract consideration between Tolin Mechanical and Touber Building Maintenance for labor service for the HPAC system.
• A request for a letter of support for a grant application from Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon Inc. for rehabilitation of the Mary Murphy Tramway Romley Terminal.
• A resolution for Mountain Shadows major subdivision.
• Consideration of the Williamson minor subdivision final plat, 6275 CR 178 E, Salida, dividing 9.6 acres into two lots, with the minimum being 4.6 acres.
• A request from Joshua Hayden and Rebecca Gray for a plat amendment to 5474 Longbranch Road, Salida, to amend the building envelope front setback from 50 feet to 30 feet.
