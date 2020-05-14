The Central Mountain Small Business Development Center will facilitate a free “Power of WE (Women Entrepreneurs)” webinar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Discussion will focus on how to be an innovative and effective entrepreneur and/or small business in a changing business climate, a press release stated.
To register, visit clients.coloradosbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=400400034.
The webinar is part of a monthly series that is taking the place of this year’s Women’s Leadership conference.
Objectives the webinar will cover include:
• Offering thought-provoking content, messaging and tools to inspire creativity and innovation.
• Bringing awareness to the need of balancing masculine and feminine traits.
• Suggesting methodologies and alternative practices to help cope, adapt and excel in a constantly changing environment.
• Developing offshoot opportunities for continued growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.