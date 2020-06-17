Salida City Council unanimously approved new members of the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Advisory Board with amendments in place.
Lisa DeYoung, Kristy Falcon and Amy Reed will serve two years on the board while Jessica Downing and Daryl Huschka will serve one-year terms. Rob White and Connor Maher will serve as alternate members for one year. Adam Martinez will act as a nonvoting liaison between the board and council for one year.
In other business council unanimously approved the city’s 2019 Financial Audit Statement and Audit Letter to Council. Auditor Daniel Cudahy of McMahan and Associates said no difficulties or management disagreements took place, and there were no recommendations for improvement.
As of Dec. 31, 2019, the city had $11.7 million in available resources on an average annual budget of about $14.9 million. The city’s net position increased $1.5 million in 2019, indicating revenues are adequate for its service levels.
Mayor P.T. Wood said this was his third audit as mayor, and it was the only one that was not “exceptionally painful.”
Council voted unanimously to:
• Appoint Erin Kelley as city clerk with an amendment stating that compensation would be set at $75,000 annually and would include the benefits of all policies in the city’s personnel manual as amended from time to time.
• Approve a memorandum of understanding for CARES Act distribution. Chaffee County has been awarded $1.7 million for COVID-19 relief, $517,000 of which will go to Salida. Salida’s money will mostly be used for the Park Partners Program, F Street closure costs and the Business Relief Grant Program.
• Approve a resolution supporting funding and development of Chipeta Mountain Heritage Park.
• Proclaim June as LGBTQ Pride Month.
Council unanimously passed the consent agenda, which included approval of:
• Memorandum of understanding with the Salida Recreation Department and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County.
• User agreement between the city and Zoomer Tennis Academy.
• User agreement between the city and Anytime Fitness.
• Memorandum of understanding between the city and FIBArk.
• Sanitary Sewer Extension Agreement for Lot 1 of HD Development Minor Subdivision.
• The 2019 Sewer Reconstruction Project Phase 2 change order.
• CARES Act grant and FAA airport improvement grant acceptance by Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• Updates to the city personnel manual.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton made an amendment to the memorandums of understanding to direct city attorneys to amend them for legal consistency.
During the treasurer report, Treasurer Merrell Bergin said he was pleasantly surprised to see the increase in April sales tax revenue in comparison to last year. It is not a complete anomaly considering that Chaffee County sales taxes were also up. Salida was above budget projections by about 10 percent.
The Finance Committee is not sure exactly what factors were at play, although stimulus payments were speculated to have played a role.
“It is good to see that our economy appears to be weathering this better than a lot of economies,” Wood said.
