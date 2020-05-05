Salida city officials announced Monday that sewer and water bills posted April 30 are due May 20, although statements list an April 27 due date.
“It literally was just a wrong date that the system printed on the bills,” City Administrator Drew Nelson said. “Simple, very minor issue. There’s nothing else about it.”
The statement covers service from March 24 through April 24.
Additionally, a city press release stated Resolution 2020-14, which suspends late fees and delinquent charges for water and wastewater utility bills, is still in effect. It also temporarily suspends Salida’s right to turn off water service due to nonpayment.
The resolution is intended to provide financial relief for those unable to pay their water and wastewater bills at this time.
For more information, contact City Hall at 719-539-4555.
