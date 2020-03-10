Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Committee unanimously voted to deny the requested zoning associated with an annexation petition from Tailwind Group, LLC during a public hearing Monday.
The zoning was denied as presented in order to give the committee, board of trustees and citizens additional time for discussions. Trustees will review the requested zoning at their March 23 meeting where they will have the option to table.
The annexation encompasses a 54.25-acre parcel owned by Paul Moltz.
Joe DeLuca of Crabtree Group Inc. made a presentation where he showed support for the annexation.
“Annexation is a strategic decision that should be based on the long term benefit to the town,” DeLuca said.
In the neighborhood goals section of his presentation, he said the property could potentially develop an elementary or middle school with sports fields, create walkable treed streets and develop housing.
A location for the school has not been confirmed on the property yet. The committee said they had issues with the school district superintendent not making quicker decisions about where to develop the facility.
DeLuca estimated the property would contain about 309 total units maximum without developing the school. Of the units, 73 percent would be mixed residential with some commercial, 20 percent would be reserved for multi-family residencies, and 7 percent would be for single family residencies.
Mayor Ben Scanga said he would like to see more single family residencies included in new developments which would require increasing T-3 zoning. He also said he wanted to restrict T-5 or commercial zones along U.S. 50 to be in line with the land use code update.
Brian Berger, Poncha Springs administrative officer, said the current number of proposed housing units is unknown until the subdivision process is complete.
DeLuca said neighboring residents would not see any houses popping up for at least two to four years because of infrastructure and the subdivision process. He also said all current and planned developments in Poncha Springs would not build-out until 2036.
Multiple residents questioned whether the town needed to expand rather than maintain its “small town feel.”
DeLuca said the community and even nationwide were “not building houses at the rate of demand, which is creating a housing shortage.”
Scanga said the population was increasing at a higher rate than originally expected. Berger said in 2016, it was estimated that the town would grow about 4 percent per year based on the water infrastructure project, however Scanga said he has noticed that the rate has been higher in the last couple of years, but he could not give a number at the time.
Salida recently sent a letter to Poncha Springs requesting that any decisions about the annexation be delayed until Salida receives more data regarding the main Poncha Springs sewer trunk line potentially being at or exceeding capacity at build-out.
DeLuca said Salida’s infrastructure study was “a really good study” and revealed that the trunk main capacity is more than sufficient for the property.
He said the capacity is 263,520 gallons per day (gpd), and that Salida and Poncha Springs have a combined population of about 6,500. This equals 100 gallons per capita per day for a total of about 600,000 gpd. With a population of about 1,000, Poncha Springs has about 100,000 gpd, which is 38 percent of the capacity.
Because Poncha Springs currently does not have deed restriction requirements, Dave Ward, vice chairman, said there is not really a way the town could ensure that the units would go to lower income residents rather than Front Rangers or Airbnb renters.
The property is located east of Tailwind Village Subdivision, south of U.S. 50 and north of Little River Ranch.
