The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted 4-0 Monday to approve the final plat for Poncha Meadows, a 129-lot residential subdivision on the north end of town.
Poncha Meadows will be directly north of the Ute Development on CR 128, near the intersection with U.S. 285.
In addition to the residential units, there will be a 1.36-acre park and 9.2 acres of right-of-way. In the parcel, 118 of the 146 acres will remain open.
The parcel was annexed in 2017, and the preliminary plat was approved in January.
Construction will be done in four phases, with improvements to CR 128 coming at the beginning of Phase 2.
Bill Hussey of The Crabtree Group said work on Phase 1 will begin as soon as possible and will possibly be completed as soon as next summer. Phase 2 will begin once Phase 1 nears completion, Hussey said.
Area business owner Christopher Kolomitz said he would like the timeline for road improvements to be moved up.
Trustee Dean Edwards said the condition of CR 128 is an issue independent of the development.
Kirk Donovan of the Planning and Zoning Committee said access is the biggest issue, especially vehicles having to turn left from U.S. 285 onto CR 128.
Trustees also discussed how the new development would affect Halley’s Avenue, which connects the development to CR 120.
Mayor Ben Scanga and Trustee Thomas Moore said business would improve on Halley’s Avenue but not traffic.
The Crabtree Group’s Joe DeLuca noted Halley’s Avenue won’t be the only street connecting the development and CR 120.
DeLuca said nothing is getting paved until next spring regardless.
Prior to the board’s vote, the Planning and Zoning Committee voted 3-0 to recommend approval by the board.
In other business, trustees:
• Denied a request for a setback variance at Spartan Heights lots 9 and 10. Moore said the code is already very generous. The Planning and Zoning Committee previously recommended approval of the variance.
• Approved a request from Vino Salida to serve beer and spirits in its taproom, for on-site consumption only.
• Discussed the town’s tree policy for new subdivisions. Moore said trees should be installed by the time a certificate of occupancy is issued. Scanga agreed.
• Approved a warrant for a short-term rental at 300 Poncha Ave. The town hopes to have an official short-term rental policy in place by Jan. 1.
• Approved a road closure on Summitview Lane for an event the weekend of Sept. 13-14, contingent on gathering signatures of approval from property owners on that block.
• Mayor Pro-tem Adrian Quintana, Trustee JD Longwell and Commissioner Tina Perri-Mundy were absent.
Trustees noted it was Public Works Supervisor Bret Collyer’s last meeting. Collyer estimated he had attended more than 100 meetings in his career.
Scanga acknowledged the work of Ruby Taylor, a former mayor and trustee, who died Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.