The Chaffee County Economic Taskforce will conduct a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. today to discuss reopening the lodging industry.
To join the virtual meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81780668500?pwd=TTBiMHlTM1l1VDN1UlpNMjJkRkdxdz09 or call 346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 817 8066 8500 and the password is 484345.
Chaffee County commissioners and Public Health Department staff will attend, according to a press release.
