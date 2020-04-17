Bob Christiansen, Chaffee County director of general administration, said his office received several emails during the last few days from residents worried about trees being cut down around the county building.
There have even been rumors of trees being cut down at Thonhoff Park, across Crestone Avenue from the county building.
Christiansen said the county is looking at options for expanding its office space and might remove the current parking area between the county building and the courts building.
“We also need a better defined handicap parking space,” Christiansen said. “Anyone who has ever been to the county building when things are busy knows how hard it can be to find a parking spot.”
One of the options the county is considering is putting in a parking area east of the building, which might require removal of some trees.
Christiansen said they are still accepting bids for the project through the end of the month, at which time they will present options to county commissioners.
“Nothing is absolute at this point, especially with COVID-19 right now,” Christiansen said. “If we do have to remove any trees, we will replace them.”
He said some of the trees in that area might need to be removed anyway, because they are diseased.
Salidan Roger Cox sent The Mountain Mail a copy of the email he sent to Christiansen, which said, “Please don’t cut down these 7 trees! We don’t need more parking lots. The county employees can use a little exercise to walk to their jobs and so can the citizens that come in to access county services. The trees provide beauty and cooling benefits to our town. Plus with this COVID-19 crisis going on, the county budget shouldn’t be wasting money on asphalt and bulldozers. Please consider people’s requests and let the trees live.”
Commissioner Greg Felt said in a statement, “The concept is being explored by staff because we have a parking problem at the county campus and especially regarding access for disabled and voting access.
“Nobody wants to remove trees. Depending on the bids/cost estimates, the project may be feasible and may not. It is probably not possible to do it without removing any trees, but I think it could be done without removing many.
“The numbers I have read on social media seem greatly exaggerated, but I have not seen a formal proposal or estimate on trees involved.
“I appreciate everyone’s concern about the trees. It will be a factor to consider and to work around if/when the project gets finalized.
“People are understandably very keyed up and stressed right now. This issue can be addressed calmly and respectfully.”
