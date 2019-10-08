Salida City Council got their first look at what will eventually become the 2020 budget at a work session Monday.
Each department head presented budget requests for operational and capital projects. City Administrator Drew Nelson noted these requests represented a very preliminary first draft.
Fire Chief Doug Bess said he intends to hire one firefighter in 2020 and another in 2021 in order to run four-person crews. He said not being able to run four-person crews continually is a serious safety issue.
Bess also requested a feasibility study for a new fire station, which he anticipated costing about $150,000.
Community Development Director Glen van Nimwegen said he would like to have a land and utilities market study performed for the Vandaveer Ranch property, which would cost about $125,000.
Van Nimwegen also requested a Nexus study for housing linkage fees, which he anticipated costing about $28,000.
Police Chief Russ Johnson requested an additional code enforcement officer, two new police cars and new laser speed-measuring technology.
Public Works Director David Lady said street projects in 2020 likely will include repairs on Blake Street, additional parking on G and I streets, work on G or H streets at U.S. 50 and potential work on Poncha Boulevard and F and I streets.
Lady said council might take into consideration budgeting funds for a study on Colo. 291 and implementing the findings from the Future 50 project.
For utilities projects, Lady said there are water main and sewer main replacements that need to happen, as well as vehicle replacements, pipeline replacements and a raw-water study.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said he was looking to council for guidance on his budget since the process was already underway when he started this summer, and much of the budget he presented was contingent on the soaking pools project getting done.
Post included $400,000 for a new skate park, as well as $225,000 for a splash pad, $60,000 for Mountain Heritage Park on Spiral Drive, $15,000 for general salary and wage increases, $10,000 for a new aquatic center sign and $20,000 for a lobby remodel at the aquatic center.
Arts and Culture Director Michael Varnum asked for a vehicle to transport supplies among event sites, continued audio/visual upgrades and a full-time event coordinator.
Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich noted there is a $10,000 line-item in the Conservation Trust Fund budget for a new hiking trail, a $75,000 line item for brick repairs at the SteamPlant and $40,000 earmarked for community funding.
Council member Cheryl Brown-Kovacic said she was worried about overreaching with the budget if a recession comes along. She also said staff should think about recycling and housing when putting together the budget.
In other business:
Council gave Johnson direction to start chalking tires again in two-hour parking zones in downtown Salida.
Mallory Baker of Walker Consultants presented the findings of the downtown parking study, which included recommendations for a paid parking system, dedicated parking staff and continued lease agreements such as those for the north F Street parking lot. Baker recommended against building a new parking structure.
