by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
An internal review cleared Salida Police Sgt. Corey Orth of wrongdoing in the shooting of a dog during an investigation on the evening of Oct. 23 at 610 Walnut St.
Salida police responded to that address following up on a false 911 tip about a Walmart theft suspect.
The dog, a pit bull mix, charged Orth, who was the shift supervisor, and he drew his weapon and fired.
The dog was hit and ran off. Its owner recovered it later that night and took it to a veterinarian in Colorado Springs for treatment.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said he heard the animal was awaiting surgery.
Orth was put on administrative leave that night, and the department conducted an internal review of the incident.
Johnson said the review included reports by everyone who was on the scene, a review of body camera footage and a review of department policy and procedure.
After two days on administrative leave, Orth was returned to full duty.
