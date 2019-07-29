Maya Magee, 15, was named 2019 grand champion in the Upcycle Your Style division, and Kyndra Johnson, 12, was named grand champion in Clothing Construction at the Chaffee County 4-H Fashion Review Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Kaylee Johnson, 10, won reserve grand champion in both Upcycle Your Style and Clothing Construction.
4-H seniors Magee and Erica Cauthron, 16, qualified to model their fashions at the Colorado State Fair Fashion Review.
Others modeling Thursday were Shiloh Wertz, 11, and Liberty Wertz, 7.
The stage in the exhibit hall at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds was decorated in a Hollywood theme for the fashion competition. Modesta Everett, former 4-H member and current college student, who is interning at the Chaffee County Colorado State University Extension office for the summer, was moderator.
“The judges had a tough time placing in the modeling today,” Everett said. “You all walk with such grace and confidence. Your construction and design skills are unbelievable, and I can’t wait to see what you do in the future.”
