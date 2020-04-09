The Envision Forest Health Council offers advice for Chaffee County residents isolated at home due to the COVID-19 virus to prepare for another threat.
Property owners can follow simple steps to protect their homes, properties and forests from wildfire.
“Right now is the perfect time to get ready for the fire season,” J.T. Shaver, a forester with the Salida Field Office of the Colorado State Forest Service said.
Preparation is especially recommended for homes located in the wildland-urban interface, where structures meet and intermingle with natural vegetation such as grasslands, shrub lands and pine or piñon forests. Simple suggestions are as follows:
• Make sure firewood is stacked 30 feet away from your structure.
• Clear roof, deck and gutters of pine needles and other debris.
• Rake all pine needles and debris away from the foundation of your home.
• Mow grass and weeds to a height of 6 inches or less.
• Dispose of any slash from tree/shrub thinning.
• Make sure you have a reflective address sign posted.
By taking steps to create “defensible zones,” homes are less vulnerable and the chance of spreading wildfires is greatly reduced, Shaver said. “These initial steps are pretty simple and a few can even be done with your kids.”
Taking further steps to create “defensible zones” can give your home a fighting chance against an approaching wildfire, Shaver said. To learn more, view a Colorado State Forest Service Quick Guide online.
The Envision Forest Health Council is a group of Chaffee County leaders dedicated to reducing wildfire danger by implementing the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The plan maps where to treat both public and private land to cut the risk wildfire poses to community assets in half by 2030. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org for more information.
Kim Marquis is the Project and Outreach Coordinator for Envision Chaffee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.