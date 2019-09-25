by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Mayor P.T. Wood said that in his job sometimes it’s better for him to have a beard because he can appear more stoic during city council meetings.
Wood, who was elected to a second term when city council declared the 2019 municipal election canceled because all five candidates were running unopposed, said he’s excited to move into the implementation phase for some of the plans the city has been making.
Those plans include the Future 50: Re-Vision Rainbow Boulevard plan and the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails master plan.
Other items he is looking forward to include planning for the property the city owns at Vandaveer Ranch and for the soaking pools project at the aquatic center to finally come to fruition.
Wood also said he’s excited about the work the sustainability committee is doing and looking toward moving Salida to becoming a zero carbon community.
Affordable housing remains at the forefront of the city’s business, he said.
Salida has a lot going on, and “if you don’t have a lot to do, what do you do with your time?” Wood said.
City staff has been able to take on big projects, he said, and do a good job.
The city is running pretty well right now, Wood said. Things are getting done a lot more efficiently than they used to, and people are doing their jobs and doing them well.
Wood was elected in November 2017. In his first term, he said he really enjoyed working with city staff and meeting people across the state, especially in the political sphere.
In his second term, Wood said he would like to communicate better with the community. He said it’s hard to get the opinions of every single person in Salida, and he’s trying to do better at getting opinions from people who don’t normally speak up.
You have to always be working on listening and understanding, he said.
Wood said he’s also excited to work with new council members Alisa Pappenfort and Mike Pollock, who will bring fresh ideas and good perspectives.
However, he said, he will miss working with outgoing council members Cheryl Brown-Kovacic and Mike Bowers. Bowers in particular, Wood said, had a good pipeline for input from lifelong Salida residents. He said the city will have to work a little harder to reach out to those people.
In the next couple of years, Wood said, there’s an opportunity to do some things that will have positive, long-lasting impacts in the community.
