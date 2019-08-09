Election packets including petitions to collect signatures for the November Salida Board of Education election are available from the Salida School District.
The November election will include five seats up for election for the school board.
All voters in the Salida School District can vote for each director seat and sign a petition for each district.
Current school board members who have indicated they will be running in the November election are:
• Joe Smith of District 4 plans to run for re-election to his two-year term seat.
• Jennifer Visitacion, the current school board president, has indicated she will run for re-election to her District 2 seat, a four-year term.
• Joel McBride, who currently lives in District 2, will run for the at-large seat, also a four-year term.
District 1 member Penny Wilkin and District 5 interim member Jeff Post will not run for re-election.
The District 1 seat is a four-year term and District 5 seat is a two-year term.
Those interested in running for a school board seat should contact the school district’s designated election official, Brandy Coscarella, at 719-530-5406 for more information or to determine the district for which they are eligible.
