Envision Recreation in Balance Task Force members plan several projects in the coming months that address recreation impacts on public lands in Chaffee County.
The task force met monthly for more than a year to develop a mobile recreation impacts monitoring system and create projects in response to the collected data, according to a press release.
The work includes dispersed campsite containment, campfire ring deconstruction, signs to encourage better behavior and human waste management in popular areas such as Horn Fork Basin, Clear Creek, Fourmile and Raspberry Gulch.
Chuck Cichowitz, a backpacking outfitter in Horn Fork Basin, said he has observed proliferating impacts along trails to Mounts Harvard and Columbia as well as Bear and Kroenke lakes.
“Over many years, I have seen increasing impacts, proliferation of oversized fire altars, spreading social trails and damage to irreplaceable krummholz trees,” Cichowitz said.
Krummholz are stunted trees that grow extremely slowly on high mountain slopes where they are sculpted by continual exposure to fierce, freezing winds.
Cichowitz and his staff at Noah’s Ark Rafting and Adventure Co. are leading the Healthy Horn Fork project, working with the U.S. Forest Service, Envision and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association this summer to map and prioritize work in the basin.
They will identify areas with sensitive natural resources such as water, wetlands, boreal toad breeding habitat and subalpine trees, then remediate campsites and social trails that threaten resources, while encouraging recreation use where it can be accommodated.
Cichowitz said he is especially concerned about increasing impact caused by summit-bound hikers camping near treeline. Up to 100,000 people hike 14,000-foot peaks in the Sawatch Range every year, according to counts by Colorado Fourteeners Initiative.
“Burning a century-old krummholz tree for an evening’s fire, leaving human waste and trash – we have to do better,” Cichowitz said. “We must work together to develop and implement both near-term and strategic solutions to accommodate growth and steward the natural resources.”
Cichowitz said he hopes the Healthy Horn Fork project leads to a new wilderness stewardship model to be adopted in the Chaffee Recreation Plan, a strategic plan being developed by the Envision Recreation in Balance program.
He is one of about 60 community members from more than 30 groups, organizations and agencies working to create a long-term plan that maintains healthy public lands, quality experiences and a sustainable recreation economy into the future with leadership from Envision, the Forest Service and GARNA.
Using a smartphone application, program volunteers recorded more than 1,100 campfire rings and 14 miles of social trails in the county’s popular dispersed camping areas last year. Thirty percent of the sites had more than a gallon of trash or human waste, and more than 100 football fields’ worth of impacted ground soil were mapped.
Volunteers photographed trash, soil erosion into waterways and abandoned smoldering campfires. During the data collection period from July to September, 39 campsites were noted for possible residential use.
A project similar to Healthy Horn Fork is being organized by Envision Task Force members in northern Chaffee County’s Clear Creek drainage, which has about 200 dispersed campsites. The area is frequented by hunters, anglers, history buffs, motorized users and hikers who access five fourteener trailheads from the valley’s 7-mile road.
“The overnight occupancy and use in the valley is expanding yearly and resulting in negative impacts on resources and conflicts among users,” said Tom Sobal with the Quiet Use Coalition, a participating Recreation in Balance organization.
Problems involve motorized access to camping in designated roadless and wilderness areas, on trails and immediately adjacent to creeks, Sobal said.
The Clear Creek project will work in partnership with the Leadville Ranger District to map, prioritize and address campsites with the most severe impacts while encouraging sustainable use in appropriate sites.
Volunteers interested in working in Horn Fork Basin or Clear Creek this summer are encouraged to contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to get involved.
Recreation in Balance Task Force members also created a countywide adopter program for campsites that is modeled around Adopt-a-Trail. Groups of volunteers will monitor, clean and in other ways steward camping areas such as Raspberry Gulch in Nathrop. The program will be managed by the Salida Ranger District. Contact Connor Maher at connormaher@cmc.org to get involved.
Envision is a nonprofit organization convened by the county commissioners that aims to inspire residents to support the community and landscapes that make Chaffee County special. To learn more about its programs, visit envisionchaffeecounty.org.
