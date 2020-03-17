The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced it will begin offering the option of no-cost Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) ear tags to veterinarians and producers for use in young beef, dairy or bison breeding replacements.
The no-cost RFID tags are expected to be available for distribution in late March or April.
The free RFID tags will be offered as an alternative to silver metal Brite tags and orange metal Official Calfhood Vaccination (OCV) tags.
Orange metal or orange RFID OCV tags may only be used by accredited veterinarians for brucellosis vaccination.
The white RFID tags that USDA provides are targeted for use in young replacement breeding cattle that are not brucellosis vaccinates.
Dr. Annie Shultz of Central Colorado Veterinary Service said the new electronic ID provides more traceability, making cattle easier to track as they are shipped out.
Brucellosis is an infectious disease that mainly affects ruminant animals such as cattle, bison, deer, bison, elk and moose. It can also attack swine and other animals, the USDA reports.
Domestic cattle can contract the disease from wild ruminants.
In cattle, brucellosis causes reproductive problems, including spontaneous abortion, stillbirths and infertility. Milk production may also be affected.
In 1954 congressional funds were first approved for a Cooperative State and Federal Brucellosis Eradication Program to eliminate the disease from the country.
Success of the program has depended on support and participation of livestock producers.
The approach has been to vaccinate calves, test cattle and domestic bison for infection and send infected animals to slaughter.
Identification of market animals for tracing, surveillance to find infected animals, investigation of affected herds and vaccination of replacement calves in brucellosis-affected areas are important features of the current program, the USDA stated.
States are designated brucellosis free when none of their cattle or bison is found to be infected for 12 consecutive months under an active surveillance program.
All 50 states are currently listed as being free of the disease.
“We still monitor brucellosis vaccination for breeding purposes so the state stays free of the disease. Typically we vaccinate heifers at 4-12 months old,” Shultz said.
Metal clip tags have served a valuable purpose in disease control and eradication programs, and electronic tag technology will further enhance disease control by providing state animal health officials with real-time data in disease response on a daily basis, according to a press release.
“We don’t keep paper documents like Certificates of Veterinary Inspection or laboratory test results anymore,” Colorado State Veterinarian Keith Roehr said.
“All of our livestock health data is kept electronically in the USAHERDS database where it can be quickly searched during disease events,” he said.
Electronic databases are used on a daily basis and are safe, protected from open records requests and used exclusively for animal health and disease control purposes.
Disease events that took days or weeks to search through paper information can be queried in a variety of ways in minutes.
Veterinarians and producers are encouraged to employ the new electronic means of managing individual beef, dairy and bison identifications in their herd health systems.
The Animal Health Division of the Colorado Department of Agriculture will be responsible for distributing no-cost RFID tags in Colorado and is finalizing a process to respond to RFID tag orders from cattle or bison producers and veterinarians.
For more information about the new tags contact Dr. Joe Menicucci, Colorado Department of Agriculture traceability veterinarian, at joseph.menicucci@state.co.us or 303-869-9130.
