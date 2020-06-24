The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has reopened its records office, 641 W. Third St., to the public.
Business hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Anyone entering the building is requested to wear a mask, and hand sanitizer is available for use at the counter, a press release stated.
Fingerprinting, for concealed-carry permits and court-ordered fingerprints, will resume Saturday.
To reserve a time slot to be fingerprinted, call 719-539-2814 during business hours. Fingerprints will be done on Saturdays only.
Visit chaffeesheriff.org/jail/civilian-fingerprints/ and read the Privacy Act and Privacy Rights pages, then fill out the fingerprint application.
Take a printed-out and signed application to the fingerprinting appointment at the Chaffee County Detention Center, 148 Crestone Ave.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks those reporting for an appointment to be on time and check in with the detention facility through the intercom on the front of the building for directions.
Front doors to the detention facility will remain locked at this time.
Masks are mandatory for fingerprinting, and hand sanitizer will be available.
