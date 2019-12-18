by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a two-year phase-in plan for short-term rental fees for the years 2019 and 2020.
Chaffee County, along with Salida, commissioned a report from RPI Consulting of Durango to determine how much time and money was spent on short-term rentals.
While the report showed the county was not recovering 100 percent of its costs, it also revealed that only 51 out of 271 listed short-term rentals in the county had been through the registration process.
This led to the decision to allow a two-year phase-in, with short-term rental owners being allowed to sign up for the original fee of $500 anytime during 2019 and 2020. If they registered in 2019, they will not have to pay a fee for 2020.
Commissioners confirmed that they will conduct a public meeting sometime in January or February to further discuss short-term rentals.
Commissioners heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance to extend the current ban on retail marijuana establishments. The second reading and public hearing will be Jan. 7.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
• The Moltz Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• The Loeffel Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• A cooperative wildfire protection agreement between Chaffee County and the state of Colorado.
• A lease for property at the airport with Ann Keller Plumb.
• An amendment to the 2019 county budget.
