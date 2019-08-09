Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents the 5th Congressional District, encourages students in his district who are interested in appointment to one of the U.S. service academies to begin the application process.
Members of Congress nominate candidates for appointment to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York, a press release stated.
Information and the application can be found at Lamborn.house.gov.
The deadline to submit applications to Lamborn’s office for the class of 2024 is Sept. 27.
Completed applications should be mailed or delivered in person to the district office at 1125 Kelly Johnson Blvd., Suite 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.
Candidates must be citizens of the U.S. at time of enrollment, not married, pregnant nor have a legal obligation to support a child or children and be at least 17 but not yet 23 years old on July 1 of the year admitted.
Candidates may be nominated for vacancies during the year preceding the day of admission, which occurs in late June or early July. The best time to apply is during spring of the junior year in high school.
Lamborn said applicants should open their candidate files with the academies of their choice and begin the process of applying as soon as they are able.
