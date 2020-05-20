Investigators continued to review and follow up on tips, but no targeted searches for Suzanne Morphew were conducted Monday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office reported.
So far, more than 150 calls have been made to the tip line since it was activated last week after Morphew, 49, failed to return from a bike ride May 10 near CR 225 and U.S. 50 in Maysville.
The sheriff’s office asks the public to continue reporting any information they may have about the case to the tip line, 719-312-7530.
The sheriff’s office is also asking residents to preserve any and all video footage from May 8-12, including video from Ring doorbells, security cameras, game cameras and footage from other devices.
Residents are only being asked to preserve the video at this time and not send it the sheriff or call the sheriff. As search areas are identified, investigators will contact residents in those locations and collect any camera footage then, according to a press release.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and FBI are continuing to assist on the case.
Suzanne Morphew’s husband, Barry, also posted a short video on Facebook Sunday. In the video, Barry speaks to Suzanne and asks for her return.
“Oh, Suzanne. If anyone is out there who can hear this that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” he says in the video. “We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”
The video can be seen at facebook.com/findsuzannemorphew/videos/3792683737471669/?v=3792683737471669.
A $200,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Morphew’s return.
