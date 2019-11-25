Chaffee County residents can learn about and donate to local nonprofit groups participating in Colorado Gives Day while they enjoy a special three-course dinner starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at Eddyline Restaurant, 926 S. Main St. in Buena Vista.
The dinner, hosted by Eddyline and the Chaffee County Community Foundation, will highlight all 22 nonprofits who are participating in Colorado Gives Day through ChaffeeGives.org, according to a press release.
Eddyline will have mobile giving stations available, and the foundation will have representatives on hand to help answer questions and highlight the participating nonprofits. Eddyline will match up to the first $1,000 donated through ChaffeeGives.org. The matching funds will go to ChaffeeGives to benefit all the participating nonprofits.
Tickets cost $35 per person in advance or $40 at the door and include a drink as well as an off-menu three-course meal.
Reservations may be made by visiting Eddyline Restaurant at Southmain, calling 719-966-6000 or emailing southmain@eddylinerestaurant.com.
The participating nonprofits are described at chaffeegives.org.
