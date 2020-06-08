Unincorporated Chaffee County remains under Stage 2 fire bans imposed by Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in April.
The move was made in part because of a relatively dry spring, but also to limit the need for firefighting activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service lands in Chaffee County are under similar fire restrictions.
Dry conditions have not improved since Stage 2 restrictions were implemented, and National Weather Service forecasters don’t expect much relief in the near future.
The NWS issued a fire weather watch for the region over the weekend because of gusty winds, low relative humidity and high Haines indices – a measure that indicates the potential for extreme fire behavior.
The current NWS climate model for June predicts a 50-60 percent probability of higher temperatures than normal and about even chances for more or less precipitation than normal.
Currently most of Chaffee County is categorized as being in a moderate drought, according to data from the National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The far northeast corner of the county is listed as abnormally dry and the southern part of the county bordering Saguache and Gunnison counties is experiencing severe drought.
Under moderate drought conditions, the center reports, rangeland growth is stunted, very little hay is available, dryland crops suffer, and wildfires increase.
Conditions are unlikely to improve.
Kyle Mozley, meteorologist at NWS in Pueblo, said “it doesn’t look great this year” for a monsoon season.
He said he is not seeing the indicators he looks for that usually trigger a monsoon.
Mozley said we are trending toward a La Niña, which could bring precipitation conditions back to near normal in the Salida area later in the year, but it could go either way at this point.
He said the area is way behind on precipitation this year.
Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit open burning of any kind, including:
• Campfires.
• Burning debris and slash, ditch burning.
• Use of charcoal grills, fireworks and explosive material, smoking outside (unless in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of flammable material).
• Combustion engines or chainsaws (unless the device has an adequate spark arrester, and the operator has a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of at least 8 ounces capacity by weight and a size 0 or larger round pointed shovel at least 36 inches long).
• Welding and acetylene torches (except in an area of at least 20 feet that is barren or cleared of flammable material).
Visit blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-information/colorado/rocky-mountain-district and fs.usda.gov/psicc for specific regulations on public lands within the county.
