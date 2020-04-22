Colorado Broadcasters Association recently recognized Heart of the Rockies Radio with 18 awards of excellence for 2019.
Among awards distributed were small market station of the year, best regularly scheduled newscast and best regularly scheduled entertainment program.
Heart of the Rockies Radio broadcasts four local stations: Eagle Country 104.1, The Peak 92.3, Mountain Music KG 102.9 FM and 1340 AM and Hippie Radio 97.5.
Radio staff members named in the awards include Danny “Dan R” Ridenour, Terry West, Caleb Burggraaf and Molli Buchanan. Winners were announced last week.
Though not a regular staff member, Steve Chapman of Salida Walking Tours received best regularly scheduled entertainment program for his “A Salida Moment in History” daily broadcast.
