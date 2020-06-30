Black Lives Matter artwork vandalized on F Street

Public artwork created in support of Black Lives Matter was the target of vandalism on F Street recently.
A Black Lives Matter painting by Claire Deveney on a barrier in front of Sweeties Sandwich Shop was splashed with white paint Friday.
Deveney said Rob Gartzman, owner of Sweeties, wrote “stop racism” on the marred piece in response to the vandalism.
Deveney created the artwork two weeks ago in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and as a “call to White Americans to support that movement.”
She said she has gotten a lot of feedback on her Facebook page, some of in support of her artwork, others against. Some of the responses she called “brutal.”
“For the most part the responses have been of love and support, which is why I love this community,” Deveney said.
The City of Salida sent out a press release denouncing the destruction of the public art piece.
“Although controversial, this painting – and its destruction – serve as an important reminder to make equity and free speech a priority and to channel this movement, during highly charged times, to drive real action and long-overdue change,” the release stated.
“It is discouraging that this attack on our community occurred when we are trying to make Salida a safe community for all. We must redouble our efforts to dismantle systemic racism and bigotry and stay united as Salidans.
“Creative arts revitalized this community over the past three decades, and the City is grateful for the contributions of all artists in making us who we are. The Salida City Council calls on all Salidans to protect and nurture artists and all of their forms, controversial or not.”
Deveney said the City of Salida painted over the vandalized piece and asked her to paint a new piece, which she did over the weekend.
She said she turned it more into a piece that couldn’t be misconstrued.
“I wanted to start an uncomfortable discussion,” Deveney said. “I started one.”
