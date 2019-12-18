by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council discussed and voted on a plethora of issues, ranging from accessory dwelling units to water temperatures at the aquatic center, Tuesday at its last regular meeting of the decade.
Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2019-18, which would amend Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code in regards to accessory dwelling units.
Among the changes were an increase in allowable living space and removing the maximum of two people per unit.
Council members said they were concerned about parking logistics and density issues, but they were open to reversing the decision if density should become a prominent issue down the road.
During the citizen comment portion of the meeting, Wendy Gorie, head coach of Salida High School’s girls’ swim team, and several team members requested that Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center lower its water temperatures. They argued that the temperatures are too high, causing swimmers to become sick to the point of vomiting.
Gorie said fitness pools need to be between 78 and 82 degrees to avoid exertion heatstroke. Diesel Post, city parks and recreation director, said the average temperature is 84.24 degrees.
Post said the valves are unmarked, making it difficult to accurately change the water temperature, and the facilities are supposed to adapt to multiple demographics besides fitness training.
Post said he would comply with the council’s decision, but there are upgrades that need to be implemented. He said he wants to get it right the first time and not have it be a lingering issue.
Councilman Mike Pollock suggested urgency on the issue. Councilwoman Jane Templeton said the council should have more information from the Recreation Board and research findings before coming to a decision. The council chose to postpone the issue but did not specify a date.
Another citizen speaker was Justin Mann, who disagreed with the council’s decision to deny the Hospitality Act, which would provide a public area to legally consume marijuana. He argued that without this act, tourists would have no place to consume marijuana legally and would resort to illegally consuming it in public.
Council unanimously approved the consent agenda except for a fee waiver for the Heart of the Rockies Walk for Life. Councilman Justin Critelli questioned whether waiving the fee would make an unintentional political statement and could potentially set a precedent.
Councilman Dan Shore said waiving of fees should be open for nonprofits because they operate on a shoestring budget, but he questioned whether the organization could be considered an apolitical nonprofit. Since the event will not be until Jan. 26, the council unanimously chose to postpone the decision until the first meeting of January.
In other business, council unanimously approved:
• A contract with Municode to redesign the city’s website.
• Appointment of Matthew Krob as the new municipal prosecutor.
• Resolution 2019-64, which establishes the 2020 fee schedule.
• Resolution 2019-65, which solidifies Salida’s decision to join Colorado Communities for Climate Action.
