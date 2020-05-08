In lieu of its annual Caddis Festival banquet fundraiser, Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting an online raffle this year.
Chapter President Keith Krebs said it’s the first time they’ve done a raffle, and they have some good prizes people can win.
“We have 12 really good items generously donated mostly by the local community,” Krebs said.
Raffle prizes include five separate guided float-fishing trips, a whitewater rafting trip, fly rods, art, a compound bow and 144 custom-tied Arkansas River flies.
To purchase tickets for the raffle and see all of the items, visit collegiatepeakstu.org/. Tickets are $40 apiece or three for $100. Tickets can be purchased until May 13 and the raffle will take place May 14.
“Unfortunately, we had to eliminate our plan for a party,” Krebs said.
The raffle is limited to 450 tickets, and many have already sold. “It’s been gratifying to see the amount of tickets being sold in these difficult times,” Krebs said. “It’s evidence that we have support and we’re the right kind of conservation organization.”
Krebs said their fundraisers have averaged about $25,000 in the past, but the goal this year is to raise $15,000.
The other part of the organization’s fundraiser this year is direct contributions from members.
“It goes for scholarships and supports all of our programs,” Krebs said.
The local chapter is currently engaged in a couple of restoration projects along the Arkansas River. Beginning at CR 107, the organization is helping reconnect the river with historic wetlands. It’s also involved in water quality monitoring with a program called River Watch.
Krebs said the chapter is interested in the whole watershed of the upper Arkansas River and its tributaries.
Collegiate Peaks Chapter also engages the community in many other ways. It hosts fishing derbies in Salida on the Fourth of July and in Buena Vista on Labor Day weekend. It also offers its Stream Explorers classes in Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville for middle school students. The upcoming Buena Vista event, however, might have to be canceled this summer.
“Our activities this year will be somewhat curtailed,” Krebs said.
The chapter also gives out up to $12,000 per year in scholarships to second-year college students, typically honoring three students, preferably ones in related fields like aquatic biology.
“They have all been huge successes,” Krebs said about previous scholarship recipients.
Some of the organization’s other programs include FlyGals, a women’s fly fishing group, and Healing Waters, which is dedicated to physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military personnel and disabled veterans.
Collegiate Peaks Chapter currently has about 325 members, and last year Krebs said they logged 4,350 volunteer hours, but he noted the year included an extra three months because the fiscal year changed.
“We welcome people from everywhere, but our activities occur in Chaffee County,” Krebs said.
Krebs said the organization has raised more than $900,000 in the last three-plus decades and has put that money primarily back into the valley.
Anyone interested in joining Collegiate Peaks Chapter can find information at CollegiatePeaksTU.org.
