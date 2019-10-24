The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service recently published their draft resource management plan and environmental impact statement for Browns Canyon National Monument and are seeking comments from the public on three proposed alternatives to manage the area.
Three public meetings on the alternatives are scheduled for next week. The first is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The second is at the same time Tuesday at the Buena Visa Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
The final meeting is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marriott Denver West, 1717 Denver West Blvd. in Golden.
The three alternatives were developed with input from 127 unique letters, including 425 individual comments, which the agencies received during the scoping period.
“We hope the public thinks we responded to the issues they brought up,” said Joe Viera, national monument project manager with the BLM Colorado Rocky Mountain District. “This is the review moment.”
While the agencies have outlined three alternatives, the final plan could entail ideas from all of the alternatives.
“The proposed plan doesn’t have to be A, B or C; it can be a mixture of any of them,” Keith Berger, field manager of the BLM’s Royal Gorge Field Office, said. “That’s important; the agency can choose the best ideas and cherry pick the best portions of each alternative.”
Alternative A is the no-action alternative, and management in the monument would continue as it has under a 1984 plan. Although this alternative would not meet the purpose and need for the resource management plan, it is included to allow for comparison of existing management with the action alternatives.
Alternative B focuses on protecting monument resources, including its culture, wildlife, wildlife habitat, geological features and values, like hiking, Viera said.
Alternative B emphasizes a predominantly primitive and backcountry management framework, generally consistent with the citizens’ proposal. Specifically, Alternative B limits future recreational infrastructure development to a narrower geographic extent and allows for more restriction on recreational activities than Alternative C, while still allowing varied river-based and upland outdoor recreation experiences and outcomes.
Alternative C is the BLM’s preferred alternative. “It most closely meets protection requirements and growing recreation,” Viera said.
Alternative C seeks to mitigate increased monument use through adequate infrastructure. “It also focuses on protecting values, but allows a wider range of recreation access,” Viera said.
According to the draft plan, it will allow a wider variety of river and upland recreation opportunities in primitive, backcountry, middle and front country settings to enhance the local economy and quality of life for residents and visitors.
The public can view the entire draft management plan, as well as submit comments, at go.usa.gov/xn2eC under the “Documents & Reports” tab.
Comments also can be mailed to BCNM RMP/EIS, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201.
Viera said the most helpful comments focus on issues addressed in the draft plan. Specific examples and constructive solutions are also helpful. In other words, they’re interested in hearing what people like or don’t like about a particular alternative, why they feel that way and what their supporting rationale is.
Comments must be received by Jan. 2.
After that, the next step will be to review and analyze comments received on the draft plan. The agencies will then prepare a proposed resource management plan and final environmental impact statement. Once published, approximately in April, there will be a 30-day public protest and objection period and a concurrent 60-day governor’s consistency review.
After resolution of any protests, the BLM and USFS will issue a final record of decision. That final record of decision will guide how the agencies manage the monument, whether or not future proposals fit within the plan.
“We want to emphasize how much the BLM and National Forest Service appreciate the natural resources of Browns Canyon,” Berger said. “We look forward to comments, and we’re excited to continue through the comment period.”
