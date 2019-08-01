Salidan Debbie Jackson received an orchid plant 10 years ago as a gift from a friend in Oklahoma. This year, the orchid won a champion and a blue ribbon in the open class division at the Chaffee County Fair.
“This is the best the orchid has looked in 10 years,” Jackson said. “This is the third pot I’ve had it in. It just keeps growing bigger. It blooms like this all year.”
The orchid gets no special treatment. Just water once a week.
“I was surprised to win,” Jackson said. “I’m not an orchid grower.”
She has submitted entries in the open class for the past eight years, and this year she also entered a tea ring in the baking division and a silk floral display.
