Buena Vista Fire chief Dixon Villers has given the go-ahead for Buena Vista’s fireworks display beginning about dusk Saturday at the Rodeo Grounds.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett said last week that “based on the long-term forecast with monsoon conditions starting up, Chief Villers has decided to move forward with the fireworks show.”
“Public Works, police and fire will be assisting the American Legion (who puts on the event) to ensure the site is safe,” Puckett said. “The town of Buena Vista is very excited that weather conditions have cooperated and that we can celebrate the Fourth of July with an amazing fireworks show.”
Historic Turner Farm and Apple Orchard will also host a pre-fireworks Fourth celebration with musical entertainment by Gene Farrar and historical representations of famous Buena Vistans from the past like Cockeyed Liz, Alsina Deerheimer and a local railroad engineer.
Gates at the farm, located at 829 West Main Street will open at 6:30 p.m., and attendance will be limited to 150 people in observance of county social distancing restrictions.
Nancy Boyson of Buena Vista Heritage, which manages the 1890s-era farm, said that the “Music and Memories” event will be the first Independence Day celebration at the farm since the descendants of the Turner family lived at the residence.
The year 2020 has seen its share of cancellations of public events due to COVID-19, including this year’s parade down Main Street hosted by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, but whether the fireworks display put on by the American Legion happens year to year is dependent on whether dry conditions put the valley at high risks for wildfires.
Puckett said information would be forthcoming about any COVID-19 related safety precautions that would be in place at the event.
“Most of the same messaging applies such as maintaining 6 feet of physical distance and using a face covering if you come within 6 feet of others,” Puckett said. “There should be plenty of opportunity for people to watch from home or from their cars at the rodeo grounds area.”
The city of Salida Fire Department has also approved a full fireworks display on Tenderfoot Mountain.
The Salida fireworks show is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
For safety, Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain will be closed to all traffic on Saturday.
