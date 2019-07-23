Poncha Springs Public Works Supervisor Brett Collyer announced his resignation Monday at the town trustees’ meeting.
Collyer has been involved with the town in some capacity since 2006.
Collyer said he just had too many irons in the fire, and his resignation is not based on any sort of office politics.
In other business, trustees voted to approve a lease agreement with the Chaffee County Childcare Initiative for the old schoolhouse.
The agreement is a five-year lease for $250 a month, and the building will house a child care center once renovations are complete.
• Approved special event permits for the Chaffee County Fair and the Chaffee County Democrats’ annual picnic, and a liquor license for LaGree’s Market & Hardware.
• Conducted a public hearing and approved a variance request for parking near the front of the lot at 501 Angelo Lane.
• Continued a public hearing about a setback variance for lots 9 and 10 in the Spartan Heights subdivision until their next meeting because the applicant was not in attendance.
