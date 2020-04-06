Salida City Council and Salida Planning Commission will conduct a joint work session to discuss Clarion Associates’ land use code assessment at 6 p.m. today, using the GoToMeeting platform to participate via phone or internet.
The city hired Clarion Associates to help update portions of the land use code that were outdated.
Policy areas that will be discussed include potential expansion of housing types allowed in the R-1 zone, potential consolidation of the R-3 and R-4 zone districts into one district and potential changes to parking requirements.
To attend the session through GoToMeeting, go to global.gotomeeting.com/join/946190389. It can also be accessed by phone by calling 312-757-3117 with access code 946-190-389.
The work session can be viewed remotely through Channel 191 as well as the city of Salida’s YouTube channel.
A PDF of the land use code assessment can be found at cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/Salida-Assessment_March-2020.pdf.
