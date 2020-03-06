Chaffee Common Ground invested $673,599 in five nonprofit projects as well as well as a nonprofit/land agency partnership – eight different projects and programs in 2019.
Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee released the first annual report March 3.
“Additional future support of $1,140,230 was indicated for multi-year and future grant requests,” a press release reported.
“Matching investments and support for these grants are estimated to bring in $7 million to the community.”
For revenue Common Ground leverages the 1-A 0.25 percent county sales tax which is distributed through grants.
Grants are evaluated and distributed to local governments, nonprofits and groups. County commissioners make final grant decisions.
The 1A tax was designated to be divided into a series of “buckets,” with each funding different aspects of Common Ground.
The county set aside 25 percent for agricultural sustainability funding, 25 percent for forest health and fire resilience, 5 percent for recreation impact management grants, 40 percent for open allocation and 5 percent for administrative costs.
Prior to the first grant cycle of 2019, the committee developed overall program goals, agreed to written guiding principles and created a citizen-led allocation system.
Some of the overall program goals include strengthening forest health against wildfires, planning and executing forest treatment activities to protect water quality and enhance habitats and encouraging collaborative thought and action across funding categories.
In 2019, Common Ground invested $94,900 in Colorado State Forest Service and Envision Chaffee County to support implementation of the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Funding went toward technical resources and public outreach. The collective funding recommended for this project is $258,330 over three years.
Last year, the committee approved $945,000 over two years for three Central Colorado Conservancy conservation easements that preserve large portions of open land.
The projects require the conservancy to raise about $7 million in matching funds and donations from other sources to complete the easements.
Common Ground allocated $108,699 in 2019 to three unnamed projects to improve visitor education, contain dispersed campsites and manage human waste.
The Friends of Fourmile chapter of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association was awarded $26,899 to create maps, brochures and kiosks for the Fourmile Recreation Area.
Project goals include enhancing safety, reducing risk of human-caused wildfires, reducing user conflicts, minimizing impacts on natural landscapes and providing wildlife and cattle grazing permits.
Southwest Conservation Corps was awarded $80,000 to improve high-priority dispersed camping areas defined by the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District and Envision Recreation in Balance. Work crews will thin areas of highly dense lodgepole pines to create natural fencing to contain expanding campsites. They also will deconstruct inappropriate fire rings and assist with vegetation regrowth.
Salida Mountain Trails was awarded $1,800 per year for two years to add and maintain three portable toilets on Arkansas Hills and Methodist Mountain trail systems. The project hopes to eventually develop more permanent infrastructure.
In 2020, Common Ground will invest $75,000 for Community Conservation Connection, a new program designed to compensate participating landowners on a per-acre basis for conserving property views, water, wildlife habitats and other values through five-year, legally binding agreements. The program’s total recommended funding is $500,000 until 2024.
Greg Felt, county commissioner and liaison for the committee, said in a press release that the program is “off to a great start” in its initial year for providing the means and will to address landscape-scale challenges.
“This report is the first installment of a commitment to accountability made during the 1-A ballot measure campaign,” Felt said.
A digital copy of the report can be found on chaffeecommonground.org at the bottom of the page under “Latest News & Information.” A printed copy is available at the Chaffee County Administrative Offices, 104 Crestone Avenue. More information about the committee and its report can be found by emailing ccg.cac@gmail.com.
Sales tax: State tax is 2.9%; Chaffee County, 2.75%; Salida, 3%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.