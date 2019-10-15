Chaffee County commissioners met with Chaffee County Community Foundation Executive Director Joseph Teipel during their work session Monday to talk about the foundation’s first year.
Teipel presented a report highlighting the highs and lows of the past year for the foundation. Some of the highs include:
• Granting $57,450 to 21 Chaffee County nonprofit organizations.
• Hosting 10 workshops engaging more than 260 participants.
• Providing financial support for two projects: Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition and Friends of Salida Skateparks.
Some of the lows were:
• Low understanding of what a community foundation is.
• Initial skepticism that the foundation would be “just another competitor” for scarce resources.
• The lack of a founding endowment.
The commissioners donated $10,000 to the foundation in 2019 for the use of computer equipment and software, to be used in the grant process, shared with the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board and Chaffee Common Ground, both county grant funding programs.
Teipel said for 2020 the foundation is asking the county to support it at one of three tier levels;
• Tier 1 – $15,000 in direct support and continued shared costs in the grants portal software.
• Tier 2 – $30,000 in direct support and continued shared costs in the grants portal software.
• Tier 3 – $50,000 in direct support, $25,000 commitment for Peak Health Alliance implementation and continued shared costs in the grants portal software.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella said he was upset that the foundation was asking for cash support, and in his opinion it was never the intent for the county to support the foundation.
Teipel said it wasn’t their intention to ask for funding beyond 2021, and they don’t want to be dependent on the county for funds, but because they are just starting out they need some funding.
Teipel and the commissioners discussed funding options, but the commissioners could not make any decisions during a work session.
Dave Armstrong, Salida business owner and head of the Friends of Salida Schools committee, spoke to commissioners on why they should support November ballot question 5A, which decides the annexation of the school district into the Colorado Mountain College taxation district.
Commissioner Keith Baker said he doesn’t live within the Salida School District and therefore would not vote on the ballot question and he didn’t think he should officially endorse it.
Commissioner Greg Felt encouraged voters to do their own research.
Granzella also encouraged voters to look at the issue from the way it might affect them most.
County department heads gave their monthly reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.