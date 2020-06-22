“Somewhere in France, July 13, 1918
“Hello Bunch: Just a few lines to the bunch to let you know that though you haven’t heard from me in a long time that I am still O.K. and hope that this will find you in the same condition.
“I guess business in Salida is still rushing as ever as it sure is booming here. And hot. It sure is next to the hottest place I ever expect to visit. But at that this is sure a pretty country, and so is _______ or what I have seen of it, as we were only there a short time before coming to France.
“Well, this is not very big nor interesting but it will show that I haven’t forgotten the old bunch and hope someday to return and find you in as good condition as when I left. So I will close as paper is scarce, so best regards to you all. As ever,
“Corpl H.R. Lines
“Headquarters C. 341st Field Artillery, American Expeditionary Forces via New York.”
A little over two months after this letter was written to a pal in Salida, Ray Lines was killed by a high-explosive shell as his company relocated from Camp de Souge to Beney on the front lines in France during World War I.
Lines was the only Salida man killed in combat during World War I.
Salida’s American Legion Post No. 64 is named for him, and a resolution sponsored by Rep. Jim Wilson (R-Salida) passed June 13 will designate Colo. 291 from Salida to U.S. 285 in his honor as Cpl. Ray Lines Memorial Highway.
Henry Raymond “Ray” Lines was born Nov. 5, 1892, in St. Louis, Missouri, and moved to Salida with his parents, Charles and Sophia Lines, when he was 5 months old.
He grew up and attended school in Salida and worked as a baggage man for the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad in Salida and Pueblo.
On New Year’s Eve 1912 he married Mabel McCauley, and the couple had a son, Charles, who was born Dec. 11, 1914.
He entered the U.S. Army Sept. 18, 1917, and was deployed as a member of Headquarters Company of the 341st Field Artillery, 89th Division in France.
After extensive training stateside, the company was sent to France.
The history of the company in the 341st states their duty was mostly technical, especially focused on establishing and maintaining telephone lines in the field as well as acting as observers, drawing maps and acting as messengers.
The regimental history states:
“One year from the day when most of the company reported for duty, after a forty-kilometer hike through French rain and mud, which left the men and horses exhausted, we first learned the awful possibilities of artillery fire. As we stood shivering in the rain, waiting to go into camp near Beney, word came that one shell had killed Corporals Blaisdell and Lines and Private Trujillo ...”
Lines died Sept. 18, 1918.
Cpl. Leonard R. Maier, a Salida buddy of Lines in the same company, wrote home in October 1918:
“It rains almost every day and there was a time when we were not moving that I slept from 3 to 5 a.m. in the open with the rain bathing my feet. Consequently I caught a cold, but am feeling fit now. Ray Lines and I were together that night, the last that he was alive.”
That letter was the first word the Lines family got that their son had died in France as they did not receive official word until later.
Lines’ body was one of the last to leave France in March 1922.
The body was shipped back to Salida, where one of the largest funerals ever held in the city brought locals to pay tribute to their war dead.
He was buried April 23, 1922, in the veterans lot of Fairview Cemetery.
Wilson said Lines came to his attention after naming of the portion of U.S. 24 that runs through Buena Vista in honor of another World War I casualty, Cpl. Ernest Clifford Sexton, in 2019.
Buena Vista’s American Legion Post No. 55 is named for Sexton.
Joe Beakey, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, said, “I am very thankful to Rep. Jim Wilson for his sponsorship of the resolution to make Colorado State Highway 291 the Cpl. Ray Lines Memorial Highway.
“The men and women of Ray Lines Post 64 are proud to have our namesake remembered forever.”
Beakey said the American Legion post plans to contact the correctional facility in Buena Vista to find out the cost of signs for the new designation.
