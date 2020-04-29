by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
A recent study shows people may need to stay more than 6 feet apart to avoid COVID-19 exposure while running or biking behind someone else.
The study, by Belgium’s KU Leuven and the Netherlands’ TU Eindhoven, found that droplets (ranging from 40 to 200 millimeters) exhaled by a moving person are mainly entrained in the slipstream (wake) behind that person.
If there’s no strong wind, the equivalent social distance for walking/running/cycling can remain at 6 feet if the two persons are moving side by side or in a staggered formation. However, if person B is positioned in the slipstream of person A, B can be exposed to droplets emitted by A.
In that scenario, the study determined the equivalent social distances are: 5 meters (16.46 feet) for walking fast (2.5 mph), 10 meters (32.8 feet) for running fast (8.95 mph) and 20 meters (65 feet) for cycling fast (18.6 mph).
The social distance to be kept in the slipstream increases when person B’s speed increases.
The main conclusion of the study is that substantial droplet exposure occurs when the trailing runner is positioned in the slipstream of the leading runner, up to a distance between both that depends on the traveling speed.
The entire study is available at urbanphysics.net/Social%20Distancing%20v20_White_Paper.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.