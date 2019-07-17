Special to The Times
Health Mart, a network of independent pharmacies, recently awarded the 2019 Clinical Innovation Award to Buena Vista Drug.
Buena Vista Drug was cited for enrolling nearly 300 patients in medical synchronization, which enables patients with multiple prescriptions to make a single pharmacy visit each month, improving pharmacy workflow and allowing more time for patient counseling.
Buena Vista Drug also offers several clinical services, including:
• Diabetes education. It’s the only pharmacy accredited by the American Association of Diabetes Educators that is performing group diabetic self-management education in Colorado. It also has expanded to diabetes prevention classes.
• Contraceptive and smoking cessation counseling.
• Point-of-care testing. Patients can have their A1C, cholesterol and blood pressure checked, as well as receive rapid flu and strep testing.
• Nutrient depletion counseling. Buena Vista Drug’s pharmacy management system prompts staff when a patient’s medication could lead to nutrient depletion. This alerts staff to discuss possible benefits of vitamins and supplements.
