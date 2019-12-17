Gabe Preston of RPI Consultants of Durango presented an analysis on short-term rental fees in Salida Monday during a Salida City Council work session.
The consultants were hired to take an objective look and account for all costs required for permitting first-time rentals and renewal rentals. They evaluated cost recovery through current fees and recommended a way to achieve full cost recovery in all cases.
They conducted a survey of staff members who have a role in processing and reviewing short-term rental applications and asked them to estimate the weekly average number of hours they spend administering the rentals as well as higher-hour weeks. The city has 177 permitted short-term rentals. City staff can spend less than three hours, 20 minutes up to four hours, 20 minutes per rental.
The total cost for a first-time applicant is between $290 and $405.06. The total cost for a renewal is between $223.45 and $271.96.
The current fee for a renewal is $100 and $350 for a new application. The city was not achieving full cost recovery in all cases. The consultant recommended a renewal fee of $270 and a fee for a new applicant of $400. If approved, the increase would take effect in June.
In other business City Attorney Geoff Wilson briefed council on legal terms and regulations for maintaining a position on the council.
He defined the classification and regulation of conflicts of interest, especially financial. He also described the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA), which requires officials to be openly communicative with the public when conducting business.
Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen presented a review of Confluent Park, a 15-acre parcel on the northwest corner of U.S. 50 and Vandaveer Ranch Road. The project was represented by Joe DeLuca of Crabtree Group.
A total of 38 lots with 289 units are proposed. “Single-family through fiveplex” will account for 24 percent of the land; apartments, townhomes and condos will account for 36 percent; units over commercial account for 20 percent; and low-income apartments will account for 21 percent.
The proposal said 1.25 acres will be dedicated for a public park and 0.75 acre in trail connections, where the city would collect open space fees from certain lots.
The proposal will go to the Planning Commission Dec. 30 and will have a deadline of Feb. 2. A nine-month process will be needed for approval, with building expected to start in the latter half of 2020.
