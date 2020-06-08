With COVID-19 restricting activities and events, the Salida Parks and Recreation Department has continued to work to offer programs that keep the community active.
Salida Rec initially switched its offerings online but is beginning to switch back to provide in-person activities.
“We had to take into consideration the public health measures, which changed the way we approach programming beginning in mid-March,” recreation supervisor Sara Law said. “We’ll still have activities available to the community.”
The Salida Rec summer program guide will be released June 19 but will be different than in the past. Some of the activities listed, for example, will have specific dates, but others will be listed with dates and times to be decided.
Other programming has been modified, some is new, and some is still up in the air.
“We’re partnering with different organizations to bring both youth and adult programming,” Law said about the department’s summer plans.
Salida youth baseball and youth softball are both accepting registrations for their summer leagues, which will focus more on practicing than competing this season.
“Our goal as an organization is to make sure that our youth gets to still play baseball even if it will be modified,” Mandy Jackson, league co-president, previously told The Mail. “We are looking to continue to build our baseball program this summer by working on skills and fundamentals.”
Law said some COVID-19 modifications include limiting teams to about 10 players per coach and requiring players to take their own equipment.
Parents can register their kids for the leagues at salidarec.com/youthprograms/.
She also mentioned a few of the programs she’s excited Salida Rec is offering this summer, including a full-day stand-up paddleboarding class at Trout Creek Reservoir in conjunction with Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center. There will also be a summit hike up Mount Elbert, also with RMOC, an introduction to mahjong and a first-aid learning course.
Law said they’re working with Peak to Peak Pickleball Club about possibly offering lessons. The courts at Centennial Park reopened recently, but the rules have changed. With the current order in effect, Law said only singles play is allowed, players have to take their own equipment, no more than 10 people are allowed on the courts at a time, and a sanitizing bucket is set up so players can clean their pickelballs every couple of sets.
Other programming is still up in the air. Law said the kickball league, for instance, might take place later in summer.
Salida Bikefest is still scheduled for Sept. 18-20.
“We’re very hopeful Bikefest can take place this year,” Law said, adding that they’ve been exploring different scenarios for the Banana Belt bike race and other events, including possibly holding a race online.
“We’re exploring virtual possibilities if it can’t be in person,” Law said.
When COVID-19 public health orders first started requiring people to stay home, Salida Rec began offering programming online to keep people active. Law said they recently began taking a break from their weekly online class schedule but added they have a prerecorded introduction to skateboarding series, made in coordination with Friends of Salida Skateparks, that they’ll be posting soon. “We’re excited to feature that partnership,” Law said.
Law also said they’ve been working to make the aquatic center as safe as possible and will make an announcement later on when the facility will reopen. She said some construction is underway at the front desk area to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.
“We’re putting measures in place to protect our employees and community members,” Law said.
While the department has had to change how it offers activities, Law said she appreciated the guidance from Chaffee County Public Health.
“I think everyone has experienced their own challenges with this new reality, but we’re lucky to have a great partnership with Chaffee County Public Health,” Law said. “They’ve been there to think with us and find ways to offer programs creatively.”
