The Chaffee County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting to hear the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The plan proposes dividing 36.87 acres into 13 lots, with a minimum lot size of 2.01 acres, at 9479 Hutchinson Lane. The applicants are 9479 Hutchinson LLC, care of Integrity Trust Co.
The lots, which are in a rural zone, will have wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems.
The plan was originally presented Oct. 29 and was continued from the Nov. 5 and Jan. 14 meetings.
