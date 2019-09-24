Chaffee County planning commissioners will consider an industrial park major subdivision preliminary plan during their meeting at 6 p.m. today in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Tracy Guccione and David Padoven are proposing a six-lot industrial park at 10000 CR 140, Salida, near Salida Airport at Harriett Alexander Field.
The plan is to divide 70.31 acres into six lots, with five lots about 2.1 acres each and the sixth lot at about 53.5 acres, plus a right-of-way, to set up a five-unit industrial park.
The Planning Commission has found that the application meets the requirements for the land use code and that an open space dedication is not required for industrial subdivisions.
Some of the commission’s possible conditions for approving the project include water augmentation, meeting the requirements for being within the airport overlay district and that the new subdivision road will meet all local standards.
Other items on the Planning Commission agenda include:
• An update from Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom about the health disparities grant and its use with the land use code.
• A major impact review for the Cool Clear Water Townhouses, six two-unit townhouses and a single-family residence on 26.12 acres off CRs 160 and 163, Salida.
• A review of the Rio Frio minor subdivision, 23225 CR 300, Buena Vista, which subdivides Nestlé Waters North America Inc. parcel No. 1, 27.16 acres, into four lots approximately 5 acres in size.
• Consideration of a limited impact review for the AVA Rafting seasonal employee camping site at 40579 U.S. 24, Granite. The site provides campsites for 70 employees using on-site well and wastewater systems, operating from May through September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.