Mail Staff Writer
As of Tuesday, Poncha Springs had a response rate of 16.3 percent, Buena Vista’s rate was 28.3 percent, and Salida had a 50.5 response rate.
The response rate for the county was 40.4 percent.
Currently Colorado has a response rate of 52.4 percent, which is higher than the national rate of 48.6 percent.
It is not too late to respond to the census. Visit 2020census.gov to respond online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.