Several community stakeholders, including the Salida Parks and Recreation Department, Chaffee for Chaffee, FIBArk and WeArk, are working together to adapt the summer season to COVID-19 guidelines and organize local events to support businesses and artists.
For the first event, the Chaffee County Economic Recovery Team, the city of Salida and Sutton-Stephens Arts & Events are collaborating on relaunch of the Chaffee for Chaffee Virtual Relief Concert, which is set for 6 p.m. Thursday on the Salida Parks and Recreation Department YouTube channel.
The virtual music and art festival will showcase members of Salida’s creative community who lost the opportunity to perform and earn a living while the stay-at-home order was in place. It will feature 11 bands, four artists and 12 local businesses.
Musicians will present recorded mini-concerts from their backyards, front porches or favorite hiking destinations. Part of the relief concert will include exhibits by Chaffee County artists and self-made commercials from local businesses.
Salida Council for the Arts will direct viewers on how to donate to the Chaffee for Chaffee Virtual Relief Concert. All donations will go to the creatives who submitted segments.
Before the concert, a live segment will be broadcast at 5:30 p.m. with Mayor P.T. Wood, Lindsay Sutton-Stephens and other summer event representatives hosting the broadcast from outside Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden. It can be viewed on the Now This Is Colorado Facebook page. During the live feed, organizers will inform the community about their work with the Public Health Department as well as events Salidans can look forward to this summer.
Following the events update, the concert will be broadcast from both Benson’s and The 146 Taphouse while following COVID-19 regulations. Viewers are encouraged to pick up curbside dinner from their favorite restaurant and view the show from home.
The event will replace what would normally be the FIBArk Wednesday Kickoff Party. It will act as the opening ceremony for Public Health-approved Salida summer events including the FIBArk 5K, 10K and trail race series; WeArk community challenges in June and July; future Chaffee for Chaffee concerts; and the FIBArk hill climb, downriver and slalom whitewater races set for the weekend of Aug. 8-9.
Participants in the WeArk Restaurant challenge are Amicas Pizza, Boathouse Cantina, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop, Café Dawn and Currents. Each establishment will have a punch card, a unique hole punch and a collection jar.
Salidans can pick up a card, get it punched by each establishment and submit it to one of the collection jars by the close of business June 21. They will then be entered into a drawing for gift cards from the participating restaurants.
Organizer Laura Wancura-Atwood has spearheaded the WeArk community challenges to have community members engage with each other.
“The idea is to get people out and supporting the local businesses that would have seen big money for FIBArk but are now struggling to pay employees,” Wancura-Atwood said. “This is the first of what I hope will be many more weekend punch cards for the community.”
