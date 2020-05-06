Tihonovich presented a city budgeted revenue chart during a COVID-19 financial update Monday at Salida City Council’s work session. She said water and wastewater were excluded because they are not expected to be impacted as much.
Seriously impacted sources are divided into four categories: sales tax at 52 percent, county sales tax at 16 percent, recreation fees at 7 percent and lodging taxes at 3 percent. Minimally impacted revenue sources include community development fees, traffic ticket fines and vital records search fees.
Of sales tax collection, essential retail including grocery, liquor and marijuana represents 38 percent; nonessential retail including restaurants and lodging represents 50 percent; and industries like utilities and construction represent 12 percent. Utilities and construction are expected to be minimally impacted.
Nonessential large stores like Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply and Ace Hardware have remained open. Sales tax is also collected from online sales.
Essential businesses are expected to see similar sales as last year but somewhat reduced by lack of tourists. Nonessential businesses are expected to face a severe drop in sales and taxes collected.
The update document said city spending with local vendors helps stimulate the economy. April is speculated to be the second lowest revenue month for Salida.
City staff is in discussions with neighboring cities and towns to compare expectations and current positions. A second lockdown is possible depending on spread of the coronavirus.
The finance committee and council intend to seize any federal or state funding opportunities.
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin said that despite a lack of data, Salida is estimated to see a worst-case revenue reduction of 29 percent and a best-case reduction of 25 percent.
The update recommended delaying non-critical, non-grant projects such as the soaking pools and splash pad, deferring nonessential operating expenses and discussing additional “low-hanging fruit” with council. Council will revisit plans in June once March and April sales taxes are known.
The update made it clear that city staff would be the last area to see cuts.
Moving forward, future budgets will be approached conservatively and plans will now be “nimble” and considerate of future impacts.
