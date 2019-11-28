A new type of roasting pan is designed especially to make basting safer and faster: It has a concave bottom that naturally lets the juices pool to either side.
There’s no need to lift and tilt the pan to force cooking juices to pool to one side for basting, and the nonstick roasting rack is shorter than standard racks so there’s enough space for a basting spoon to fit, according to a press release.
Because of the unusual design, the basting juices will start pooling more quickly. Within 30 minutes of popping your turkey into the oven, you can start basting and making a beautiful, golden bird.
The rack also has folding handles, to make it easier to transfer food to a cutting board or serving platter. The 17-by-12-inch Quick-Baste Roaster from GoodCook brand of kitchenware is made of carbon steel with a nonstick coating.
To keep the turkey company, try this trio of sweet and savory sides.
Maple Marshmallow Sweet Potatoes
- 2 (29-ounce) cans cut sweet potatoes
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup pure maple syrup
- ½ cup melted butter
- 1½ cups marshmallow cream
- Pecans (optional)
- Sausage Cornbread Stuffing
- ½ cup ground sausage
- 2/3 cup diced celery
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- 6 ounces cornbread stuffing
- 1 to 1¾ cups chicken broth, boiling
- Parmesan Rosemary
- Mashed Potatoes
- 8 medium red potatoes, boiled
- 1 egg
- ¾ cup shredded Parmesan
- 1 tablespoon garlic puree
- 2/3 to 1 cup heavy cream or half-and-half (to desired texture)
- Pinch salt
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mash together sweet potatoes, eggs, maple syrup and butter. Swirl in marshmallow cream. If desired, top with pecans. Spoon mixture into 8 of the muffin cups in an oversized muffin pan.
In a large skillet, brown sausage, with celery and cranberries. Transfer to a large bowl. Add stuffing and stir in broth, adding just enough broth until desired stuffing texture is reached. Spoon into 8 more of the muffin cups.
For the mashed potatoes: Mash all ingredients together. Spoon into 8 remaining muffin cups. Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until marshmallow cream is browned and mashed potatoes begin to turn golden around the edges. Let cool slightly before scooping from the muffin tin and serving.
