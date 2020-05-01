Buena Vista – The Buena Vista Board of Trustees reappointed town staff members and Libby Fay as mayor pro-tem at its Tuesday meeting.
In other business, with the building known as Trader Tad’s demolished, trustees looked at the block of Main Street between Court and Beldan streets as the next portion of Main Street that would need infrastructure improvements before new development begins on land across the street from Avery-Parsons Elementary School and the BV Heritage Museum.
Trustees discussed how to update Main Street in front of the block to continue the look of downtown, although some argued against using angled parking, as much of the rest of Main Street does, saying that it would be dangerous to have drivers backing out onto the street so close to the elementary school.
Amy Eckstein suggested that rather than have parking in front of the block conform to the style of parking on the rest of Main Street, the town should consider moving the parking style on the entire street to parallel parking.
“We’re going to be bringing in more retail; I would hate to lose 10 parking spaces. I’d like to get input from the school – makes sense – but I agree with the trustees for the most part. It looks good, but the consideration is how do we blend in that west side with the far east side,” Mayor Duff Lacy said.
Trustees voted to direct town staff to explore selling a parcel of land at the intersection of Beldan and Arkansas streets, next to Buena Vista River Park.
As part of a continuing discussion on how the town can leverage a smattering of undeveloped land the town owns throughout BV, the board decided it would be best to sell the 7,360-square-foot lot, zoned R-2.
In discussion of 15 parcels of land, trustees also decided informally that a 20,624-square-foot lot on Evans Street, behind the elementary school, may fit a new Boys & Girls Club facility, and a 2.4-acre group of lots on which the community center and police station are now located could serve as location of a future town hall building.
Trustees discussed the town’s policies on maintaining Mount Olivet Cemetery and decided to seek more information on how other cemeteries structure their fees before moving ahead on any official changes to the fee schedule.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
