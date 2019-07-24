Chaffee County Public Health announced it is launching a “Dinner and a Movie” initiative in which community members and groups can rent a health-related movie for free and receive a $30 gift card for dinner at a variety of local restaurants.
The first movie opportunity will be “Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic,” which describes the journey of five women whose lives have been changed forever by the deadly human papilloma virus (HPV), a press release stated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPV is a common virus that can lead to six types of cancers later in life.
HPV infections are common. Nearly all men and women will get at least one type of HPV at some point in their lives. Nearly 80 million Americans, including teens, become infected each year.
HPV is spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact. Most HPV infections (nine out of 10) go away by themselves within two years. However, some HPV infections last longer and can cause certain types of cancers, including oral cancer.
The good news is that there is a vaccine to prevent HPV, and it is easily accessible at the Chaffee County Public Health Department, from primary care providers and Planned Parenthood.
“Getting the HPV vaccine is cancer prevention,” Julie Nutter, Oral Health Program director, said.
The film is the first of several documentaries that highlight health promotion and disease prevention that Chaffee County Public Health will offer, available through grant funding from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Oral Health Program.
The county Oral Health Program encourages everyone who is interested in learning more about HPV, oral health and cancer and the HPV vaccine to check out the movie from Public Health’s Salida office, treat themselves to dinner with a $30 gift card and talk to an expert panel with any questions about the topic. A four-question survey will accompany the DVD. A DVD player is available to borrow as well.
The campaign will be offered to a variety of parenting/youth programs and to the general public. To participate and borrow the movie, call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-530-4510 or the Chaffee County Oral Health program at 719-530-2570.
