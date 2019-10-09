Alpha Omicron Chapter 770 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha recently started a new fundraising project to help their treasury for charitable projects.
Members have created hand crafted items in sewing, knitting, crochet and other crafts, which are now available at Hodgepodge, 1548 G St. No. 7, in the La Placita Mall.
Proceeds will be divided among St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, which is the sorority’s main charitable project, high school scholarships for local graduates and other local nonprofits.
Items are on display and can be purchased during store hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
