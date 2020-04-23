Chaffee County has had nine deaths attributable to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, announced the two most recent deaths Wednesday in her daily briefing on Facebook Live.
Both cases were residents of Columbine Manor Care Center, where eight of the nine county deaths have occurred.
The county has had 57 positive or probable cases of the virus, 42 of which were associated with Columbine Manor, including nine staff members.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 10,878 positive cases in 56 counties as of Tuesday. Of those, 508 cases have resulted in death.
Outbreaks have occurred at 123 residential non-hospital facilities across the state.
In neighboring counties, the state health department reports Lake County has nine cases, Park County has six, Fremont County reported 19, Saguache has three cases, Gunnison County has 121, and Pitkin County has 57 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.